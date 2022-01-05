Gravitas: Your Blackberry phones will stop working today

Jan 05, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
After dominating the smartphone market in the 2000s, Blackberry is sailing into oblivion. Their devices will stop working on January 4th - one day after their rival Apple hit $3 trillion in market cap. Palki Sharma traces the tale of two brands.
