Gravitas: Why tensions are high in India's Nagaland

Dec 06, 2021, 11:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tensions are high in India's north-eastern state of Nagaland. The tragic death of at least 14 civilians has led to outrage. Reportedly, A unit of the Indian Army shot down civilians by mistake. Palki Sharma tells you more.
