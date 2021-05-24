Gravitas: Why can't India get COVID vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna?

May 24, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Why can't India get vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna? Big Pharma firms say they want to negotiate directly with the Central government and set the terms. Some demands go beyond money. Palki Sharma tells you more.
