Gravitas: Where is Xi Jinping? Chinese President's absence from G20 raises tough questions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
As world leaders gather in New Delhi for the G20 summit, one wonders what Xi Jinping is doing in China? What was so important in the Chinese President's calendar that he was forced to miss the G20 summit? Listen in to Molly Gambhir

