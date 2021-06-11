Gravitas: Washington is offering 'rolled joints' for jabs

Jun 11, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Why are we being bribed to get vaxxed?From free beers & guns to rolled joints & Tesla cars. Governments & employers globally are offering incentives for getting jabbed. Is it ethical? WION’s Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App