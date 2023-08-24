Gravitas: Ukraine's Drone Attacks Challenge Russian Air Defences | A New Era Of Warfare

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, drone warfare has taken center stage as Ukraine employs an unconventional strategy to challenge Russian forces. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's warning that the war is now "returning to Russia" has manifested in recent drone attacks on Moscow. These drone raids, which have become increasingly frequent, have targeted settlements, Russian military sites, and even key cities like Moscow. Molly Gambhir tells you more

