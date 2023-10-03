Gravitas: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' show: A success story

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' has completed nine years. A study by IIM-Bangalore and State Bank Of India has found that the monthly broadcast succeeded in popularising several policy initatives. Molly Gambhir tells you more

