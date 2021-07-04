Gravitas Plus: Everything you must know about the deadly Forever Chemicals

Jul 04, 2021, 09:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Did you know non-stick cookware can be deadly? Popcorn bags, pizza boxes, water-resistant make-up & carpets too. They have 'Forever Chemicals'. These compounds do not degrade in the environment or inside our bodies.
