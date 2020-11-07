Gravitas plus: All you want to know about Joe Biden

Nov 07, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST)
Joe Biden is all set to make a victory speech. He’s been hoping to make one for 33 years now. This is his 3rd Presidential bid. WION's Palki brings you the story of the man who pulled off one of the most improbable political comebacks ever.
