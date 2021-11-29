Gravitas: Pak Army is using defence land to build movie theatres & wedding banquets

Nov 29, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Pakistan Army has been accused of using defence land to build movie theatres & wedding halls. The Pakistan govt has been accused of irregularities worth $226 million in its COVID-19 relief package. Palki Sharma decodes the two scams.
