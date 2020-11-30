Gravitas: Oxford Vaccine: Serum Institute seeks 100 crores from vaccine volunteer

Nov 30, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
An Oxford vaccine trial volunteer in India claims he suffered a 'virtual neurological breakdown' after the shot. The Serum Institute has called the charge 'malicious' and threatened to file a 100 Crore defamation case.
