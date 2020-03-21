Gravitas: Origin of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak raised in Indian Parliament

Mar 21, 2020, 12.15 AM(IST)
In Parliament today, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked a question on the origins of the Wuhan virus to Health Minister Dr. Harsh Wardhan. Since the outbreak, WION has been the only channel to report on every aspect of the Wuhan Coronavirus.