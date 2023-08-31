Gravitas: Meta uncovers 'largest-ever' Chinese digital influence operation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
Meta has uncovered China's covert digital influence operation. China has been trying to push pro-Beijing propaganda on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, etc. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos