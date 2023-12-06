videos
Gravitas: Kyiv's mayor accuses Zelensky of acting like an autocrat
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 06, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Is Volodymyr Zelensky becoming authoritarian? Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko has accused Zelensky of acting like an autocrat. Is there merit to his claims? Bhairavi Singh decodes.
