Gravitas: Is Pak buying hacking softwares from Israel?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 03, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Is Pakistan's ISI buying hacking softwares from Israel? Israeli media claims a software firm is celling hacking devices to Islamabad. Molly Gambhir exposes Pakistan's hypocrisy.
