Gravitas: Iran's top nuclear scientist 'killed by a one-tonne gun'

Feb 12, 2021, 11.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A report claims Iran's nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed by a one-tonne gun - smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad. This comes at a time when Iran has started producing uranium metal, that can be used in nuclear weapons.
Read in App