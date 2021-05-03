Gravitas: India's Vaccine Prince unmasked

May 03, 2021, 11:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After defaulting on orders worth millions of dollars, Adar Poonawalla now says 'capacity cannot be expanded overnight'. Why did he make promises that were impossible to keep? WION's Palki unmasks the man behind the facade of 'Vaccine Prince'.
