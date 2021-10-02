Gravitas: 'Idli popsicles' divide social media

Oct 02, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Idlis on ice cream sticks have divided the internet. Some called it practical, while others dismissed it as blasphemy. Is it insulting to experiment with cuisine? Or is social media losing its appetite for tolerance? Palki Sharma tells you.
