Gravitas: How Taiwan won a 'Pineapple war' against China

Mar 09, 2021, 11.55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
China banned Pineapple imports from Taiwan. Suddenly, Taiwan needed a new market for its pineapples. With generous orders from friends and a hashtag - #FreedomPineapples are now breaking sales records. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
Read in App