Gravitas: France tells citizens to leave Pakistan

Apr 16, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
France has asked its citizens to leave Pakistan as #FranceLeavePakistan trended on Twitter. The French Embassy has been turned into a fortress after some called for the death of the French Ambassador. WION's Palki Sharma tells you what's happening.
