Gravitas: France Elections: All you need to know

Mar 30, 2022, 12:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
It's election season in France. The Presidential Polls begin in 12 days. Who are the candidates? What are their leanings? Which issues are they fighting over? What do opinion polls say? Palki Sharma tells you all you need to know.
