Gravitas | Exclusive: The day Panjshir fell to the Taliban

Sep 06, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Taliban took control of Panjshir today. A team from WION travelled from Kabul to Panjshir to document how the Taliban imposed its rule on what was the last bastion of resistance in Afghanistan. Palki Sharma brings you a ground report.
