Gravitas: China takes offence over 'Wuhan Bat' t-shirt

Feb 03, 2021, 12.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A custom t-shirt with the word 'Wuhan' on a bat emblem has angered China. The t-shirts, inspired by a logo of an American hip-hop group were ordered by Canadian diplomats in China last year.
Read in App