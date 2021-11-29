Gravitas: China set to 'grab' Uganda's only international airport?

Nov 29, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
6 years after securing a $200 million loan from China, Uganda is struggling to make the payments. Reports say the country's only international airport in Entebbe could be taken over by China in the event of a default. Palki Sharma tells you.
