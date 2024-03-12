Gravitas | CAA implemented: Indian Govt passes Citizenship Law 4 years after Parliamentary approval
Four years after receiving parliamentary approval, the Indian government has implemented the Citizenship Amendment Act, CAA. The Modi government has notified rules of this law which seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who migrated to India owing to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The move comes just weeks ahead of the Indian elections.