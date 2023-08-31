Gravitas: Burger King accused of false advertisements

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Burger King has been accused of falsely advertising its Whopper burger. Officials say that the burger looks at least 35% bigger on the menu. Are more food chains practising the same? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

