Gravitas: Beirut Blasts | A warning for the rest of the world

Aug 08, 2020, 01.30 AM(IST)
The explosions in Beirut were not a freak incident. They were designed by years of dysfunction, corruption, and incompetence by Lebanon's political elite. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how the Beirut blasts are a warning for the rest of the world.