Gravitas | Artificial Intelligence discovers material to cut Lithium use
In a significant breakthrough, Microsoft and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have utilised artificial intelligence and supercomputing to discover a new material that could dramatically reduce lithium use in batteries by up to 70%. This discovery, potentially revolutionising the battery industry, was achieved by narrowing down from 32 million inorganic materials to 18 candidates in just a week, a process that could have taken over 20 years traditionally.