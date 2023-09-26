Gravitas: Anti-India Lobby's revenge against rising India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
In this episode, we expose the anti-India forces that are seeking to undermine India's success story. On one hand, the American ambassador to Pakistan made a 'secret' 6-day trip to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), on the other, a highly influential New York-based global investor service, Moody's came down on India's Aadhaar.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos