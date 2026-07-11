/DR Congo ebola outbreak worsens | who warns many cases going undetected | ebola news

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is spreading largely undetected, with four out of five new cases having no known link to existing patients. According to the latest government data, the Bundibugyo strain has infected 1,792 people and claimed 625 lives. WHO officials say the true scale of the outbreak could be two to four times higher than reported due to underreporting and ongoing community transmission.