/Trump agrees to fresh iran talks as us imposes new sanctions amid rising middle east tensions

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 12:57 IST
US President Donald Trump says Washington is ready for another round of negotiations with Iran, even as the US imposed fresh sanctions targeting key Iranian financial networks. Reports suggest new talks could take place in Switzerland, while Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Oman continue diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the region. Meanwhile, Iran has rejected claims that it requested negotiations and has accused the US of violating previous understandings through renewed military action.