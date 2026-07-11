/Wimbledon 2026 final: Karolina Muchova to face Linda Noskova in historic all-czech women's final

Wimbledon 2026 is set to witness a historic all-Czech women's singles final as Karolina Muchova takes on Linda Noskova for the prestigious title. Muchova booked her place in the championship match after defeating Coco Gauff, while Noskova stormed into her maiden Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory in the semifinals. The showdown highlights the remarkable rise of Czech women's tennis and marks another milestone in Wimbledon history.