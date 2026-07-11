LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /International Payment System SWIFT Tests Blockchain

International Payment System SWIFT Tests Blockchain

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 13:12 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 13:12 IST
International payments system, SWIFT, has crossed a threshold nine months in the making, in its blockchain bet on tokenization.

Trending Topics

trending videos