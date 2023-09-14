Gravitas | Anantnag Encounter: Will India avenge its heroes? | 3 bravehearts martyred in Kashmir

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Three Indian braves have been martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. The story of their valour has moved every Indian. The Indian Army has vowed to avenge their sacrifice. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

