Gravitas: Adani Group gripped in another controversy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Guardian claims that new documents by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project have found evidence against India's Adani Group. The documents allegedly reveal that the Indian conglomerate used offshore shell companies to manipulate stocks. Molly Gambhir tells you more.

