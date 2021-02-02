Gravitas: 9-yr-old pepper-sprayed in Rochester, New York

Feb 02, 2021, 11.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A 9-year-old girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police officers in the U.S. Footage from a body camera shows the girl crying out for her father and requesting to see him for one last time.
