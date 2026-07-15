/Global markets rally | Meta sued over AI layoffs | Iran tracked US troops? | India beat England

In today's Newsroom roundup, global markets gained after softer US inflation eased concerns over an immediate Federal Reserve rate hike, while China's slowing economy and rising oil prices kept investors cautious. In technology, Meta faces a lawsuit from former employees over alleged AI-assisted layoffs targeting workers with disabilities and those on medical leave. Switzerland has also launched an investigation into Google over changes to Android's default search options, while reports claim Iran exploited telecom vulnerabilities to track US military personnel. In sports, Spain defeated France 2-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup Final, while Argentina prepare to face England in the second semi-final. In cricket, India ended their winless streak with a six-wicket victory over England in the first ODI.