Ghislaine Maxwell Trial: Epstein's ex-pilot names Clinton, Trump in testimony

Dec 01, 2021, 08:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the second day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial in New York, the names of influential men who flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s planes were raised in court, among them were Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump.
