/Germany Urges France To Raise Defence Budget Amid European Security Concerns

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 15:00 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 15:00 IST
Germany has called on France to increase its defence spending, emphasizing that Europe cannot fully protect itself without robust collective investment. German Foreign Minister Roderich Wadephul highlighted the importance of coordinated military readiness, particularly in light of the ongoing Ukraine war, which has now entered its fourth year. The appeal comes as European nations reassess security priorities, with NATO allies closely monitoring defense budgets and readiness levels.