G20's next chair Brazil pins hope on India as Ambassador Felix cites efforts on joint statement

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
As Brazil prepares to assume the G20 Chair in 2024, the country's ambassador to India, Kenneth Felix Haczynski da Nobrega, has expressed optimism about the role of India in bridging global divides. Ambassador Felix commended India's expertise in fostering unity amidst challenges, particularly regarding the G7-Russia-China dynamics at the G20 grouping and the possibility of a joint statement. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "India's Chairmanship has shown real expertise in trying to bridge those differences. Brazil, I think, perhaps will benefit from the efforts India has been making in addressing this divide".

