G20: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in India, bats for major reforms at World Bank | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said that the group of 20 of the G20 is an effective forum to discuss and resolve global issues. Yellen was speaking at a press briefing in New Delhi ahead of the G20 summit scheduled to be held in India's National Capital.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos