G20 Summit 2023: Blank space in draft joint declaration?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The stage is set for the G20 Summit, as the grand Summit will begin shortly in India's National Capital, New Delhi. The world's most powerful leaders are expected to discuss key issues related to the world economy and climate as part of the two-day summit. While the summit is at play, the joint declaration has incurred a few blank spaces, watch this discussion with former Indian Diplomat, Bhaswati Mukherjee.

