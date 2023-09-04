G20 Summit 2023: All meetings to be held in Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi will host the G20 Ministers Meeting in 2023. The G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi is set for September 9 and 10, 2023, and will feature participation from the leaders of 20 nations.

