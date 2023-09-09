G20 Summit 2023: Agenda will include China's irrational territorial ambitions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
China's moves have been called deliberate by many as five days before the G20 Summit, Xi Jinping announced that he was skipping the summit. Chinese Premiere Li Qiang was going to take over but there's more than what meets the eye. Watch this interview with China's Strategist, Andrew KP Leung.

