Paris prosecutor seeks 5-year prison sentence and ban from office for Marine Le Pen in EU funds embezzlement trial. Watch in for more details!
France: Verdict Due Next March In Marine Le Pen's EU Graft Charges Trial | World DNA | WION
Advertisment
Paris prosecutor seeks 5-year prison sentence and ban from office for Marine Le Pen in EU funds embezzlement trial. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.