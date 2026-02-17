/France Sees Record Crypto Crimes, Becomes Hub of Cryptocurrency Kidnappings

France is witnessing a record surge in crypto-related crimes, with authorities reporting multiple kidnappings and so-called “wrench attacks” targeting cryptocurrency holders. By mid-February alone, several abductions linked to digital assets have been recorded, raising alarm across Europe. The spike has prompted concerns over the security of crypto investors and the growing trend of criminals using physical coercion to access digital wallets. Law enforcement agencies are now under pressure to counter this emerging threat in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency sector.