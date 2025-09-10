/France Protests: riots, arson & chaos on the streets

Widespread demonstrations and violent clashes have erupted across France, leaving streets ablaze, transport networks paralysed, and police battling furious crowds. The protests, sparked by rising living costs and political anger, echo the Yellow Vest movement. On PM Lecornu first day in office as France saw widespread protests led by a left-wing grassroots movement known as "Block Everything". Over 200 arrests were made as authorities deployed over 80,000 officers to contain the chaos.