/France Protest: 3,200 Far-Right Supporters Rally for Slain French Activist

Published: Feb 22, 2026, 09:30 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 09:30 IST
Around 3,200 far-right supporters rallied in Lyon, France, to honor a slain French far-right activist. The protest highlighted growing political polarization and tensions between extremist groups and authorities. Demonstrators marched with banners and slogans, while security forces maintained a strong presence to prevent clashes. The event reflects ongoing debates in France over political violence, freedom of assembly, and rising far-right movements across Europe.