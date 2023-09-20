France President Macron meets UK's Opposition leader Keir Starmer, latter hails 'constructive' talks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron met the UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in Paris and sources present at the meeting said that the discussions between the two were different from other UK and France meetings.

