LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /France Political Crisis: French National Assembly Votes to Remove PM Bayrou | WION

France Political Crisis: French National Assembly Votes to Remove PM Bayrou | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 08:21 IST
France Political Crisis: French National Assembly Votes to Remove PM Bayrou | WION
The French government was thrown into fresh turmoil Monday as lawmakers fired the prime minister, the latest leader tossed out by a deeply divided legislature.

Trending Topics

trending videos